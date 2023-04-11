Oulunsalo | The city sold a protected valuable building at a ridiculous price – IL: The Museum Agency rejected a more expensive offer

The city of Oulu auctioned the former municipal hall of Oulunsalo. According to many, the house was sold cheaply, but according to the city representative, Oulu had no use for it.

Oulu the city auctioned the former town hall of Oulunsalo, which is also a recognized architectural conservation site. The house was finally sold for 53,500 euros.

Group CEO of the city Ari Alatossava admit that the house sold cheaply. He emphasizes that when selling special items, the prices may vary a lot.

“You can’t know in advance where the price will end up. Many can sign that the price is low. But if the building has no use, then everything goes home.”

The auction ended last August, but the deed of sale was not drawn up until March. The best offer was made by a farmer and baker from Muho Heikki Räinä.

The matter has been reported before, among other things Evening newspaper. According to the newspaper, the Museum Agency rejected the offer of half a million euros submitted for the municipal hall, in which the municipal hall would have been converted into an airport hotel.

In the year 1982 the completed building is influenced by the school of architecture that was born in the mid-1970s, known as the Oulu school.

The so-called red brick architecture, for which the school is particularly known, can be seen in the Oulunsalo municipal hall. They designed the house Kari Niskasaari, Reijo Niskasaari, Kaarlo Viljanen, Ilpo Väisänen and Jorma Öhman Architect office from NVV.

The building ceased to be the municipality’s office building when Oulunsalo was annexed to Oulu in 2013. Soon after, the building was ordered to be protected.

In addition to the Ely Center of North Ostrobothnia, the preservation decision was supported by the Museum Agency, which in its statements has described the municipal building as a nationally significant architectural site.

Municipal hall has been used by associations and companies.

“Basically, there has been no office use or the city of Oulu’s own use on the property. There are five lease agreements in force at the property,” Group CEO Alatossava says.

The tenants include a church and a cleaning company. The special building has also provided a setting for clubs for karaoke and motor-flying enthusiasts, for example.

The use has still been minimal. The town hall was deemed unnecessary for the city, and the city’s corporate division decided to put it up for sale in February 2021.

Alatosava says that the city has received inquiries about why it was decided to sell the municipal hall in the first place.

“Why should the city own a building if the city has no agency or other use for it?” Alatosava asks for himself.

According to him, however, the decision to sell was essentially influenced by the condition study carried out by the city, which mapped the need for the renovation of the municipal hall. The research was done before the city’s corporate division decided to put the municipal hall up for sale.

The study estimated that five million euros should be set aside for the repairs. The repair rate was estimated at 80 percent.

“We wonder if it makes sense for the city to repair such buildings if there is no complete certainty of what they will be used for.”

Sometimes repair works worth millions are also considered in the cities. For example Rovaniemi has told that he is considering a 30 million euro renovation of his city hall, which has been empty for years. The valuable building completed in 1988 is Alvar Aalton designed by an architectural firm.

Alatosavan according to the repair estimates ultimately affected the sale price of the Oulunsalo municipal hall, even though hundreds of bids were made for the building at the auction.

The winner of the auction, Heikki Räinä, and a few other partners have founded Kiinteistöyhtiö Oulunsalo municipal hall, which will rent premises in the future. According to the city, the new owners plan to turn the municipal hall into a business center.

“All in all, an interesting building and a unique property. It’s better that it has a use, that it is in good use and that it is kept in good condition, than that it is unused in the city”, Alatossava sums up.