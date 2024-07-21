Oulunkylä stadium fire | The fire destroyed the stands of the own arena: Gnistan will play its home games for the rest of the season at the Bolt arena

Oulunkylä stadium fire|IF Gnistan found a temporary home.

In the fire The Veikkausliiga club IF Gnistan, which lost its home stadium Mustapekka-arena, will play its final season home matches at HJK’s home stadium, Bolt Arena.

“We are really pleased that we were able to resolve this matter now. Finding an optimal and quick solution for everyone in the middle of the most active football season was understandably very challenging and required and will continue to require flexibility from all parties, CEO of Gnistan Ilkka Vanala comment on the club in the bulletin.”

“At this point I would also like to thank HJK, Helsinki Rock and Roll Oy and the city of Helsinki for the quick promotion and good cooperation”, thanks Vanala.

Gnistan still has four regular season home matches and 1–3 regular season home matches left in the Veikkausliiga. The first match at Bolt Arena will be played on August 4 against VPS. The fight in question is also Gnistan’s 100th anniversary match.

Helsinki The grandstand of the Mustapekka arena in Oulunkylä was completely destroyed by fire on Saturday morning, July 13.

The arena’s field and stands are currently banned from usebecause the fire released harmful compounds and small particles into the air, the inhalation of which can be harmful to health.

IF Gnistan recommends avoiding movement in the area until it has been determined that it is safe to breathe again.

The club has also said that the main stand is in significant danger of collapsing.