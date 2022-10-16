Oulu | Torihotelli was left standing half-finished at the parade ground: “A bit of a shame for the whole of Oulu”

The next step is to find a buyer for the hotel, which has been in the works for 14 years, in Hallikainen’s bankruptcy estate.

“Little it’s a shame for the whole of Oulu”, says the chairman of the community board from Oulu Jani Törmi (p.s.).

Jyrki Hallikainen belonging to bankrupt estates semi-finished market hotel stands at the parade ground in the center of Oulu. The fence of the construction site surrounds the lot, but it is quiet.

The work was stopped at the beginning of the year, when the pile of payments owed by the construction company SRV, which acted as the builder, became too large. Hallikainen’s technology company Uros was appointed to bankruptcy in February and the tori hotel’s real estate company in August.

Oulu The history of the hotel site located on the market square has been historically long. The project has been in preparation for 14 years and its official completion rate is now more than 50 percent.

Next, a buyer is being sought for the site – in other words, a new owner who will complete the construction of the hotel and take it into use.

Trustee, lawyer Tommi Kemppi says he is optimistic. There are several options as a buyer.

“The search for a buyer is underway, and it is being sought on the free market. I am hopeful that a new owner will be found soon,” says Kemppi.

Oulu’s market hotel is a very rare property for sale, even for a lawyer who has seen it all. Kemppi has solved many bankruptcies in his career, but he has never come across an unfinished hotel before.

“However, I don’t find the target particularly difficult. The hotel does not have an actual price tag. The market determines the price,” says Kemppi.

Torihotelli’s site is located in the city center, on the edge of Kauppatori.

The choice of the buyer and the price of the object are decided by the creditors, the key of which is the construction company SRV, which was the developer. Its receivables from the market hotel reach almost 14 million euros.

Market hotel and the winter market planned in connection with it – a semi-warm space protected from the wind, where market sales and other events can be organized – has already been a project in Oulu for three decades.

“The situation is the same as before. It still hasn’t changed at all,” says Törmi.

However, he is convinced that the goal of the long run is within sight.

“The entire palette will be sold, and a buyer will be found. I don’t think it will stick to that. Let’s try to get it up and running now as quickly as possible.”

According to Kemp, the list of estates to be made in Torihotelli’s bankruptcy is still in progress. According to the law, the list of estates must be prepared within two months from the start of the bankruptcy, but the deadline can be extended under certain conditions. Kemppi now estimates that three months is enough.

“Often in bankruptcy proceedings, you also want to consider questions related to the valuation of the object, and it is worth spending extra time on them.”

Reflections, will the city eventually end up as a buyer, Törmi knocks out.

“The city will not become the owner of the hotel, and it will not be. The city is not a company that buys such an object.”

As long as a buyer is found, somehow the project will be completed, according to Törm.

According to Törm, uncertainty factors are created by the Russian attack and its effects on construction and willingness to buy.

“However, it will sell for a price, and it can be cheap. The buyer is not necessarily a hotel chain, but an investor who rents it to an operator.”

The building According to Törm, other possibilities of use are hardly worth considering.

“Someone like a hotel will still come into it, but it has been done so far. Yes, it will probably be quite profitable.”

Over the years, the hotel’s profitability has been challenged several times. There have been disagreements about how big a hotel can be built on the site.

According to the plan, the hotel could only have three floors, but Hallikainen applied for and received an exemption from the city to make the building four floors. The city no longer gave permission for the fifth floor.

After construction finally started in spring 2020, the city’s patience has been tested several times. The work at the site was interrupted several times, and the city charged the entrepreneur with delay fees for around one million euros.

In the end, Torihotelli got four floors.

Townspeople they waited until the last moment to find out if the hotel would finally find an operator. It was not found, and Uros’ advertising signs were taken down from the tori hotel’s elevators.

Uros, which presented itself as a billion-dollar company, was declared bankrupt, and nothing happened anymore at the hotel’s construction site.

As a municipal politician, Törmi pushes the project forward.

“I think by the end of the year we will be wiser. Things like this don’t happen with the snap of your fingers.”