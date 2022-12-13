Oulu | The woman got caught between the door of the bus and was dragged along with the moving bus

The woman was getting out of the bus when her hand got stuck in the door. The driver did not notice this, but drove off.

Senior a woman got caught between the door of a bus in Oulu and was dragged a short distance along with the departing bus, says the Oulu police.

The accident happened when the woman was getting off the bus on Maakotkantie on Monday around 5 p.m.

The middle doors of the bus closed and the woman’s hand was caught between the doors. The bus driver didn’t notice what happened right away, but drove off.

Woman suffered serious injuries to his arm and leg. According to the police, his leg was possibly caught under the tire of the bus. The woman was taken to Oulu University Hospital for treatment.

The police filed a criminal complaint about the incident for grossly endangering traffic safety and gross injury.