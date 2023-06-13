Oulu | The Sanginjoki nature reserve was littered with construction waste, the culprit was searched for on social media

Sanginjoki Nature Reserve has had to increase its surveillance due to littering.

In Oulu construction waste was found in the Sanginjoki nature reserve in mid-May.

Tiles, some pieces of wall structures and other demolition waste had been dumped on the ground with a trailer, Metsähallitus’ special expert on recreational use Ulla Matturi saddens.

According to Matturi, judging by their quantity, the waste has been brought in with a trailer.

A criminal complaint was filed, but the investigation has not progressed yet. Actions harmful to nature or other hikers, such as damaging the terrain or trees or littering, can result in a fine.

“There have been no hints or tips. We posted pictures of the tiles on social media, in case someone happened to recognize where they came from,” says Matturi.

Tiles and other rubbish had spread in the surrounding area.

From the area in the spring, a stereo was also found, which had been left by the side of the road. According to Matturi, it was decided to increase the surveillance of the area with the number of cases.

He wonders what could be the motive for littering the nature reserve.

“Yes, nowadays people should be able to appreciate their own and other people’s surroundings. I don’t know if this is indifference, teasing or a demonstration, but it is not a practical action.”

Maturi cannot say whether similar problems have occurred in the area before. The Sanginjoki nature reserve came under the control of Metsähallitus in the spring of 2021.

According to him, the number of hikers has increased, which is why cases of littering are no longer hidden and the importance of following hiking etiquette is emphasized.

“When hiking, the trash is either taken to the trash or taken home, this should be self-evident to everyone.”

Metsähallitus organized a control raid in the area called Retkiratsia on June 10. The purpose of the raid was to visit popular hiking spots to remind visitors of good hiking habits.

According to Matturi, the behavior of the hikers they met was generally good.