Oulu | The police’s search operation in Oulu is related to a violent crime in early summer

Oulu|The search is related to an incident in June in which a young man died.

With the police a search mission is underway at Hollihaa marina in Oulu.

The search is related to the investigation of a violent crime that took place in Kuivasjärvi on June 1, the police specified in their announcement on Saturday.

In June in a violent crime, a 20-year-old man died from a gunshot wound.

In connection with the crime, on June 13, the police had asked the public for observations about light-colored bulletproof vests and a light brown van.

“The police are now asking for the public’s observations of the light blue bulletproof vests in the Kuivasjärvi outdoor recreation area, the vests may have also been left in the Holliha marina area, or anywhere in between,” the police said in the release in June.

Searches They started in Hollihaas already on Wednesday. The search may take days in the marina area.

Official help in the search for Hollihaa is provided by the Defense Forces.

According to the release, there is no danger from the search