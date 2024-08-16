Oulu | The police have a search mission at the marina that “could last for days” – Official help requested from the Defense Forces

Oulu|According to the police, there is no danger from the search.

With the police a search mission related to the preliminary investigation of a serious crime is underway at the Hollihaa marina in Oulu, informs the police.

The Oulu Police Department clarifies that the search is based on a serious violent crime. Otherwise, we are silent about the case.

The police have asked the Defense Forces for official assistance in the search mission, the release states. According to the release, there is no danger from the search.

The police department says that the search started on Wednesday. According to the release, the search in the area may take several more days.