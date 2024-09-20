Oulu | The police found “extremely dangerous” homemade fuel bottles and bottle bombs

Oulu|Dangerous objects were left in the area by young people, the police say.

Oulu the police have found homemade fuel bottles in the Oulu area. Homemade bottle bombs were also reported to the police in the past.

The police in Oulu were notified on Friday about homemade glass fuel bottles found in Pateniemi and Heruka, the police say in their press release.

According to the police, the bottles contained some kind of flammable liquid and lighter.

From Oulu a few days earlier, homemade bottle bomb-like bottles were also found, which had, among other things, some kind of cleaning agent inside.

According to the information received by the police, the objects made dangerous have been left in the area by young people.

The police say they are concerned about this kind of activity and ask parents in the area to pay attention to the matter.

“Homemade fuel bottles and bottle bombs are extremely dangerous, and when they burn or explode, they can cause serious injuries to those who make them and to people moving around in the area,” states the police.