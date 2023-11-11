Oulu | The patient stole the ambulance

The police patrol that arrived at the scene at the same time started to follow the fleeing ambulance on Nelostie.

Medical transport the patient who was on board stole the ambulance for unauthorized use in Oulu’s Haukiputaa, says the police.

According to the police release, a man in his 40s was being transported to the emergency clinic along Nelostie. During the journey, the patient became aggressive, and the paramedics had to stop the ambulance and get out of the car. According to the police, the patient had then taken the car into use.

The police patrol that arrived at the scene at the same time started to follow the fleeing ambulance. The maximum speed of the car on Nelostie was 190 kilometers per hour. The limit on the road was 100 kilometers per hour.

The chase continued to Haukiväylä, when the speed increased to a maximum of 165 kilometers per hour. The drive ended at the end of Heitontie when the car ran off the road. According to the police, the driver was caught and escorted by the police to the emergency clinic. There were no injuries from the escape.

The case is being investigated as aggravated theft of a motor vehicle, aggravated endangering traffic safety and driving a vehicle without a license.