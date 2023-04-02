Oulu | The kitchen faucet was left open overnight, water flooded the apartments – it was not the first time in the company

In Kaukovainio in Oulu, water penetrated the apartment of many residents through structures and stairwells.

The sixth A faucet left open in the apartment on the first floor caused water damage in the apartment building on Nuolihaukantie in Oulu.

Firefighter on duty at Oulu-Koilsmaa rescue service Antti-Juhani Ervasti says that the downstairs neighbor had alerted the maintenance man on Sunday morning after the water poured into the lower floors.

“Water had flowed into the apartments up to the second floor. There was water all the way down in the stairwell and elevator shaft,” says Ervasti.

According to the fire chief, there was a person in the apartment who had come home at night and was sleeping when the accident happened. The kitchen tap had been left running until the morning.

“The pool was blocked, the water did not reach the drain but overflowed. There was something in the way.”

According to the fire marshal, water was flowing both through the stairwell and along the penetrations of the structures. Five apartments suffered varying degrees of water damage.

“If there are penetrations between the layers, then water will find its way through them, even if they are well blocked.”

The rescue service units checked the apartments and vacuumed the water away.

Housing company Hiekka-Salva’s board chairman Tuula Koski-Tervo said on Sunday after noon that the damage assessment is still in progress.

“The surveyors and dryers have gone there, they will make their report at the beginning of next week. They investigate the damage, photograph and take moisture measurements.”

Koski-Tervo says that he lived in the company for 36 years and that he was the chairman of the housing association for 30 years.

“It’s a big and old housing company, and always something like that hurts and happens. It’s only been a few years since several apartments had water last time.”

At that time, according to reports, the owner of the apartment had installed the dishwasher himself, and the water had been able to drain into the structures for a long time.

“The drying, demolition and new construction took a long time. You can’t build anything new until you can be sure that the structures are dry.”

According to Koski-Tervo, the owner of the apartment had neglected his insurance coverage and had to pay tens of thousands of euros in compensation himself.

“It was so expensive for the shareholder that he had to sell the apartment to make ends meet.”

Housing company The chairman of the board does not yet take a position on the new water damage, because the matter has not yet been investigated. He says that he doesn’t even know if there was a shareholder or a tenant in the apartment.

However, he emphasizes the importance of insurance.

“Even if the shareholder takes a tenant who has home insurance, the shareholder must take out liability insurance. He is not excluded from responsibility if any damage occurs there.”

According to Koski-Tervo, damage caused to the housing association’s structures or, for example, the elevator, due to carelessness will not be paid for by the housing association, but the shareholder or tenant must compensate them, either through insurance or without. In many situations, the building company has to pay the costs first, because the repairs must be done immediately.

“But they are always recovered. The housing company does not take responsibility for damage caused by others.”