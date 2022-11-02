Oulu | The helpful bus driver took the woman who was afraid of traveling to her destination after the final stop

The passenger was delighted by the kindness, but worried that the driver would not have time for a nap after the extra run.

2.11. 19:02

From Tampere Minna Kokko went crazy in Oulu with a special incident on Tuesday. On the local bus from Muhos, the woman was very worried about how she would find the bus station in order to continue her journey home on the long-distance bus.

Kokko was visiting her boyfriend in Muhos. He has never been to Oulu before and says that he was very nervous before leaving.

“I am very shy of people and shy of new social situations. I stayed awake the night before when I didn’t know how to get there.”

Koko’s male friend encouraged her that people do give advice. Kokko still says that he was so nervous that he had no appetite in the morning.

Upon arrival to board the bus, Kokko asked the driver for help.

“The driver said that he would help.”

Unlike when going from Oulu to Muhok, when coming back, local transport line 41 does not pass by the bus station, but goes further north via Hinta, Tuira and Merikoski bridges to the center, where its terminus is.

The driver told Koko that it is a couple of kilometers from the bus terminus to the bus station. He also mentioned that he will have a break of a couple of hours after reaching the final stop.

“I was sure that I would call a taxi,” says Kokko.

Driver however, he stated that he would think of a solution during the trip. When the bus arrived in the center of Oulu and the driver took the bus off the line, he had a happy surprise for Koko.

“The driver said I’ll take you there.”

That’s what happened. Kokko got right in front of the bus station. When he told the driver that he would have to wait two hours for the next bus, the driver still advised that Kokko could wait for the bus to leave and eat at the nearby R kiosk.

“There I sat, and I ate a panini.”

Panini came in handy after the lack of appetite in the morning.

Kokko says he is very impressed.

“The friendliness of Oulu people was highlighted on the bus and in the kiosk.”

About the driver Kokko was a little worried on Wednesday evening. They had talked on the way from Muhos to Oulu.

“The driver dreamed that he could take a nap. He said he had a two-hour break and was going to take a little nap.”

At that time, Kokko did not yet know that the driver would make an extra detour to take him to his destination. In the afternoon, Kokko wondered if the driver would have time to doze off lazily.

Based on Facebook, the people of Oulu have appreciated the driver’s actions. Kokko wrote a small article about what happened to the Puskaradio Oulu group, and by Wednesday evening it had collected more than 2,000 likes.