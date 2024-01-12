Oulu | The car ran away from the elderly man and collided with a person on a rollator in the parking lot of the store

The car ran away from the old man in the parking lot of the store and drove recklessly in a circle, hitting people and cars.

Car ran away from an elderly person and ran into a passerby on a rollator in the parking lot of a store in Oulu's Kaakkur on Friday, informs the Oulu police.

The accident started at noon, when the elderly man was getting into his parked car. His feet were still outside the car when the car started moving. The car spun uncontrollably and collided with at least five vehicles and a pedestrian walking with a walker.

Finally, the bystander was able to turn off the car by taking the keys out of its ignition.

First aid checked the pedestrian's injuries at the scene of the accident. In addition to the pedestrian, a person sitting in the driver's seat of one of the parked cars was injured in the accident. He was transported to Oulu University Hospital for examination.

The police are investigating the incident as endangering traffic safety. Alcohol was not a factor. The driver, from whom the car ran away, was banned from driving because of the incident.