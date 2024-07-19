Oulu | The car froze in the water in Oulu – heavy rains caused the roads to flood

Oulu|Almost 20 millimeters of rain per hour has been reported in Oulu. Rain warnings have been widely issued for Friday in the central parts of the country.

Abundant the rains have caused dangerous situations in Oulu, says the rescue service of North Ostrobothnia. The rains have hindered traffic.

A passenger car froze in the water on Perkkiöntie in Oulu. The water level on the road rose up to the bottom edge of the car door. The rescue service isolated the traffic and reported the situation to the Oulu city emergency operator. The underpass on the road has plenty of water.

The rescue service reminds that you should not drive into the underpass if there is a lot of water there. Water can get into the car’s engine compartment, causing the car to freeze.

The rescue service also got a damage control task on Harjapäänkatu, where water rose on the street. There was about 30 centimeters of water on the street, the rescue service estimated.

in Oulu rains of almost 20 millimeters per hour have been reported in the morning, says the meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute Iris Idoko. Five to ten centimeters of water will accumulate in the area on Friday, but up to 20 centimeters is possible.

According to Idoko, the rains in the area are local deafening rains.

“It is very local how much water comes in any direction. It may be that in one yard it rains a lot and in another not at all. You can’t say for sure about deaf children,” says Idoko.

According to Idoko, a slow moving low pressure area is moving over the southern and central parts of the country. Rain warnings have been widely issued for the central parts of the country for Friday.