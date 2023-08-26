Oulu | The boy got his head caught in the toy warehouse

The emergency rescuers were able to raise the door enough that their heads could fit through the gap. The boy did not need first aid.

Small the boy got his head stuck in a playground in Oulu on Saturday, said the North Ostrobothnia Rescue Service.

The emergency center received a report of the incident from the Heruka daycare yard a little before half past six in the evening.

“A 10-year-old boy had peeked through the door of the toy warehouse and couldn’t get his head out,” said the fire marshal on duty Antti-Juhani Ervasti.

“The boy remained calm, and nothing happened to him,” says fire master Ervasti.

The boy’s mother had been involved in the situation, so the boy had not had to wait for help for a long time.