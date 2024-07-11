Oulu stabbings | The 15-year-old suspected of attempted murder was ordered to undergo a mental state examination

Oulu stabbings|According to the lawyer, the suspect has admitted to the suspected act as such.

Oulu the district court has ordered a mental examination of a 15-year-old boy suspected of attempted murder. The matter is confirmed to HS by the suspect’s lawyer Kari Eriksson.

The boy is suspected of the stabbing that happened in Oulu shopping center Valkea in June. The victim was a man with a foreign background, who received injuries to his upper body in the situation.

The act took place just a few days after an adult man is suspected of stabbing a 12-year-old child in the same shopping center.

The foreign background of the victims is suspected as the motive for both crimes.

Eriksson’s according to this, a mental state examination is typically ordered only when the case proceeds to the main hearing of the district court. In exceptional situations, a mental state examination can be ordered already during the preliminary examination.

“In this case, the act has been admitted in itself, the act is serious and the suspect is only 15 years old,” says Eriksson.

Eriksson has previously said that the suspect chose the victim based on his skin color. Based on the boy’s interrogations, the motive was racism.

The suspect has been consulted by the head of the investigation Janne Koskelan included several times already.

According to the police, the suspect boy’s bladed weapon had swastikas.

The suspect is currently a remand prisoner in prison. A mental state examination is always performed in a psychiatric care facility.

The district court’s decision on Thursday was reported earlier Over.