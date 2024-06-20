Oulu stabbings | Researcher: The rhetoric of basic Finns may have inspired racist violence

Oulu stabbings|Basic Finns don’t want to have a discussion on racism, because there is nothing for the party to win, say political researchers.

In basic Finns it can be felt that the discussion about racist violence is being held on the terms of other parties, says the director of the Center for Parliamentary Studies at the University of Turku Markku Jokisipilä.

On Wednesday, all parties in the parliament, with the exception of Basic Finns, proposed that a debate be held in the parliament due to the racist acts of violence in Oulu.

Basic Finns accused on Wednesday Sdp for being left behind. Chairman of the SDP parliamentary group Tytti Tuppurainen According to (sd), the party can still join the discussion initiative.

“Maybe they feel that they have something to lose in the conversation, but nothing to win,” Jokisipilä estimates.

According to him, from the point of view of basic Finns, the discussion about racist violence looks like a political horse whose real target is the party’s immigration policy.

However, Jokisipilä reminds us that all parties have issues about which it is difficult for them to have a constructive discussion.

Of racists opinions have become more mainstream in recent years, professor of political science at Åbo Akademi Kimmo Grönlund says.

“And not least by basic Finnish politicians.”

According to Grönlund, the rhetoric of basic Finns has at worst even served as an inspiration for racist violence.

There is a lot of confrontation in the political debate now, says the professor.

General docent of political science Hanna Wass For its part, the University of Helsinki says that Perussuomalaiset tried to frame the act of violence in its own narrative right after the first stabbing, says

Chairman of Basic Finns Riikka Purra (ps) connected The stabbing of a minor in the street gangs in Oulu, right after it happened last week.

Since then, the police announced that a man with a background in extreme right-wing movements is suspected of stabbing a 12-year-old child with a foreign background. When the suspect’s background was revealed, Purra formulated his message again.

HS asked on Wednesday Minister of the Interior From Mari Rantase (ps), is he worried about extreme right-wing violence in Finland. Rantanen said he was worried about violence in general. After the events in Oulu, other Basic Finns have also reminded us that other violence is happening.

According to Wass, street gangs are associated with an image of the threat immigrants pose to the population. When the situation turns the other way, the situation is difficult for the message of basic Finns.