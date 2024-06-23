Oulu stabbings | Minors are now being recruited to the extreme right – Terrorism researcher was not surprised by the attacks in Oulu

Oulu stabbings|According to terrorism researcher Leena Malki, violence does not have to be organized to be considered. He is not surprised that the attacks took place in Oulu.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Far-right attacks are often carried out alone. In particular, material circulating in extreme right-wing online groups encourages perpetrators to violence. In the 2020s, more and more minors have been involved in the extreme right. Social conditions in Finland have changed so that political violence has become more possible. A change in the attitude climate and sanctions for actions can be a counter force to the increase in racism and extreme right-wing violence.

“Thursday the case is a typical act of violence, which one might expect from the extreme right at the moment.”

I saw a terrorism investigator Leena Malkki The University of Helsinki’s Center for European Studies describes the first stabbing in Valkea. Although planned extreme right-wing violence is still rare, some typical features can be discerned.

According to him, acts of violence by the extreme right usually target the population considered to be foreigners and take place in a public place. The author often works alone.

“In Europe, the attacks that claimed the most victims have been the actions of individual perpetrators. It is not atypical that someone who previously worked in a group now works alone.”

Not much is known about Tuesday’s attack. However, it also seems to have typical features: the perpetrator acted alone and was inspired by a previous attack.

“Often, an attack is planned so that it can be connected to a previous act. The connection can be established in different ways. On Tuesday, it was probably the crime scene and the way.”

Is high it’s time to let go of the idea that violence should be organized to be viable, Malkki states.

The more violent side of the far-right does not necessarily have an aspiration for traditional organization, he says. Instead, communities are created online and materials and scenarios about what kind of violence could be committed are shared.

“We think that people act on their own in their own environments.”

The perpetrator of Tuesday’s attack is only 15 years old. Today, more and more minors are involved in the activities of the extreme right, Malkki states.

“It seems to be something of a trend that has emerged over the course of this decade.”

According to Malki, the older, more radical actors encourage young people to get involved. Recruiting young people is the goal, because a new generation is needed to continue operations, he explains. Young people can access radical far-right content online.

“ “These types of ideas have also received indirect approval from quite influential and salon-worthy parties.”

Why the attacks just happened in Oulu right now? There is no direct answer to the question, because so little is known about the cases, Malkki states.

In general, however, attacks are carried out where the perpetrator lives. There are also certain areas in Finland where far-right activities and networks are concentrated, says Malkki. Oulu is one of them.

“I don’t think there’s a real reason why something like this should happen in Oulu, but I’m not surprised either.”

Finnish Security Intelligence Service has brought up the increased threat of extreme right-wing terrorism in Finland. Also according to Malki, it seems that the Finnish far-right’s threshold for the use of violence has decreased.

“This has been influenced by the fact that, especially in the 2020s, an accelerationist movement has risen in Europe, the goal of which is to ignite a race war by driving society into chaos.”

There have been two stabbings in Valkea shopping center in Oulu within a week. The cases are suspected of having connections to extreme right-wing ideas.

Also certain social conditions increase the possibility of political violence, Malkki states. Such conditions have been developing in Finland for at least the last ten years, he says.

For example, experiences of discrimination and discrimination have increased, while trust in the authorities and the means of political influence have partly decreased.

Discussions and subcultures that have a permissive attitude towards violence have also increased, which essentially involves the repetition of those who belong outside one’s own reference group.

“These types of ideas have received indirect approval and nods also from quite influential and salon-worthy parties.”

Malkin according to the radical far-right debate in Western countries, attacks on those who appear to be foreigners have been occurring for a long time. The purpose is to make them feel uncomfortable so that they move out of the country.

“Such a text can be found in Finnish for at least 15 years.”

“ “If someone is planning an attack, it is essential that it is addressed and taken seriously.”

Risk the risk of new attacks has unfortunately increased, says Malkki.

“It does not mean that we will immediately see a similar attack. However, these will become one kind of example of how to react to them in Finland. It can affect what someone does in the future.”

So what could be the counterforce to the increase in racism and extreme right-wing violence?

According to Malki, violence usually fades when it starts to appear that it is not having the desired effects or attention shifts to other political issues. Racism and its acceptance should decrease, he states.

Support must also be available for those leaving extremist movements. It’s a missed opportunity if someone wants to break away, but support is not available when it would be useful, Malkki states. You can’t really force anyone out.

The third really important point is that actions have consequences.

“The consequences affect the thoughts about whether it is worth doing the attack. If someone plans an attack or shares violent speech, it is essential that it is addressed and taken seriously.”