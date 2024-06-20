Oulu stabbings | BBC: Those born abroad feel unsafe in Oulu

Oulu stabbings|The world’s largest English-language newspaper, The Times of India, also reported on the two stabbings in Oulu, which were suspected of being racist.

Oulu two similar stabbing cases in the same shopping center have also become news around the world. The British broadcasting company BBC writes in its news published on Thursday evening that “the attacks have caused shock all over Finland”.

“Finnish citizens born abroad have said they feel unsafe in the city of Oulu in northern Finland after two stabbings suspected by the police to be racist,” the BBC reports.

In the Middle East born woman assesses in the story that “Oulu is not safe now, especially for us foreigners”. He also says that he has received racist comments on social media.

The doctoral student from India, on the other hand, says that he moved to Oulu in 2018 largely because of the city’s safety.

“I walked the street at night without any worries. Suddenly there are two stabbings in the centre,” he told the BBC. “Now I think that you have to be careful and observe your surroundings.”

The BBC also draws attention to the fact that the debate on racism in the parliament is supported by all parties except the “far-right” basic Finns.

The Reuters news agency reported on the two stabbings that took place in the Valkea shopping center already on Wednesday, and the news was published by, among others, the world’s largest English-language newspaper The Times of India.