Oulu stabbings | A 15-year-old boy is now suspected of attempted murder

Oulu stabbings|The act is currently being investigated as attempted murder. The 15-year-old boy suspected of the crime was arrested on Friday last week.

A crime of terrorism the possibility of last week’s stabbing in Oulu cannot be ruled out at this stage of the investigation, the head of the investigation of the case, the criminal district commissioner, tells HS Janne Koskela.

“That’s how much I can take a stand on it, that of course this chapter 34 a of the Criminal Code goes along with this all the time,” Koskela said on Monday afternoon.

It is a chapter of the Criminal Code on terrorism crimes, and it includes, among other things, crimes committed with terrorist intent.

“When serious violent crimes of this type are investigated, the whole is considered broadly and from many angles, cooperation is made and this crime of terrorism is also considered at the same time.”

According to Koskela, the latter stabbing at shopping center Valkea has some of the same features as the 2017 terrorist act in Turku.

In practice, however, the cases have been very different. The attack in Turku was announced in advance, it was accompanied by a political manifesto and the perpetrator said that he acted on behalf of the terrorist organization ISIS.

“There were no such features in Oulu’s works,” says Koskela.

Commercial center There have been two stabbings in a row in Valkea. The latter happened last week, on Tuesday, June 18 in the evening.

The victim was a man with a foreign background, living in Oulu. He suffered injuries to the upper body in the stabbing.

A 15-year-old boy is suspected of the crime. The act is currently being investigated as attempted murder. Only on Midsummer’s Eve, son was captured suspected of attempted murder.

According to Koskela, it is usual for investigation topics to live and change during the investigation when it comes to demanding and serious violent crimes.

“Here, as the investigation progresses and we find out the motive and the factors that contributed to the act, the titles are also built.”

Police has said before that the motive of the act is racist. Also the lawyer appointed as the boy’s assistant Kari Eriksson has toldthat the victim was selected based on skin color.

According to Koskela, the police currently have no new, more detailed information about the motive.

The police investigate the motive by, among other things, investigating the terminal device, investigating the contact of the suspected perpetrator and the events leading up to the act. For example, terminal device investigation can take a considerable amount of time, according to Koskela.

“That in itself increases our investigation time. Then, if something is found there, it requires new hearings,” he says.

“All along, the best forces have been harnessed to investigate these matters, and a lot of preliminary investigation is being done.”

According to the head of the investigation, the examinations of both stabbings in Oulu will be carried forward in parallel.

“There are certain characteristics between these things,” he states.

Another stab also happened on June 13 in the shopping center in Valkea. The act is suspected to be known from far-right circles Sebastian Lämsä. The target of the stabbing was a 12-year-old child.