Oulu stabbing | Valkea caused a stir even before its construction – then came the disturbances

Oulu stabbing|Shopping center Valkea has been in the headlines in the past because of disorder, drug dealing and its exceptional founding history.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. There have been plenty of disturbances in the shopping center Valkea in the past. The order control has been increased in the Valkea shopping center. The former shopping center manager says that the situation has calmed down over the years. The central location of the shopping center has been considered the cause of the unrest.

Two stabbing within a week in almost exactly the same place.

On Thursday of last week, a 33-year-old man stabbed a 12-year-old child on Kesäkatu, a covered section of the street that runs through Valkea, a shopping center in Oulu. Another incident happened on Tuesday, when a minor stabbed an adult.

According to the police, the stabbings took place at approximately the same point on Kesäkatu.

Particular the shopping center and Kesäkatu are not in the headlines for the first time. Kesäkatu is a public pedestrian street around which Osuuskauppa Arina has built a shopping center.

“Over the years, the organization has raised opinions in the city for and against, which is quite natural”, Arina’s CFO and former shopping center manager of Valkea Anu Junnikkala-Alho states.

Kesäkatu is a covered public footpath running through Valkea.

White the doors opened in April 2016. In November Kaleva reported that as the weather got colder, Valkea’s warm interiors had started to attract drug dealers.

During 2017, security guards had to remove disruptive individuals from the shopping center more than 2,000 times. In the same year, the police had 885 tasks in Valkea. The amounts are clear from the security industry company published in Kaleva Securitas and the police statistics.

The central location of the shopping center has been considered the cause of the unrest. About 15,000 people visit Valkea every day, which means there are about five million visits a year.

“There are a lot of people moving around in Valkea, so there are probably more different situations than in quieter areas in the center of Oulu,” says Junnikkala-Alho.

For years the situation has calmed down. Valkea has always had 24/7 law enforcement, but the enforcement was increased in cooperation with the police in the spring of 2023.

According to Junnikkala-Alho, disorderly conduct is now dealt with somewhat more strictly than before.

“Valkea has invested in safety from the beginning.”

Junnikkala-Alho states that disorderly conduct has dropped to about a third since the early days of the Shopping Centre.

“ “On the public Kesäkatu in Valkea, there is now a need for continuous order monitoring. The police’s own resources are not enough for that.”

At the turn of the year Evening newspaper reports that Arina received an order from the police to increase order enforcement on Kesäkatu due to disturbances and youth crime.

“The police’s own resources are not enough for that”, Chief Commissioner Jyrki Kivirinta told Iltalehte.

CEO of Arina Reima Loukkola stated at the time For Kalevathat based on the shopping center’s own monitoring, the situation on Kesäkatu had not become more unsafe than before.

In January Noja operation was launched in the shopping center. Noja means the young people’s own order supervisor, of whom there are currently three working in the shopping center.

According to Junnikkala-Alho, Nojat has been trained to cooperate with young people, as familiar and safe adults. Extensive cooperation is also carried out with the police, the city of Oulu and the youth service.

Junnikkala-Alho states that Valkea is the heart of the city. When Valkea was started to be built, the goal was to create a cozy place to spend time in the center of Oulu, a “cozy and experiential living room”. According to him, this has been successful.