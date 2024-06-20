Oulu stabbing | The victim of Tuesday’s stabbing in Oulu told IS about the course of events

Oulu stabbing|The victim of Tuesday’s stabbing in Oulu told IS that the attacker attacked him from behind.

Oulu the victim of Tuesday’s stabbing says Ilta-Sanom in the article published on Thursday, how the situation in the shopping center Valkea progressed.

The man who became a victim had finished his evening shift at an Asian restaurant in Oulu at nine and walked as usual through Valkea towards home. While walking, the man was listening to music from his headphones.

According to IS, the victim initially did not realize that he was being hit with a bladed weapon, but thought that someone had just pushed him from behind. When the victim soon realized that the attacker had a knife in his hand, he started running towards the nearby escalators. The man headed from the escalator towards the cash registers of the grocery store Herku.

While running, the victim shouted for help and asked people to call 911. When the man fled, he did not know where the attacker was.

According to IS, the victim got home from the hospital on Thursday morning. The police have said earlier that he suffered injuries to his upper body, but his life was not in danger.

HS told earlier, that the grocery store Herkku located on the basement floor of Valkea was closed after half past eleven, although it is normally open until 11 p.m.

Correction 20.6. 11:51 p.m.: Contrary to what was said at the beginning of the story, the victim did not know if the stabber was running after him.