Oulu stabbing | The man suspected of stabbing a child in a shopping center was ordered to undergo a mental state examination

Oulu stabbing|Sebastian Lämsä, with a neo-Nazi background, is suspected of two attempted murders in shopping center Valkea.

Oulu On Friday, the district court ordered the suspect in the Valkea shopping center stabbing incident Sebastian Lämsän for mental state research. He has previously been imprisoned on suspicion of two attempted murders.

Lämsa, who has a neo-Nazi background, is suspected of first stabbing a 12-year-old boy several times from behind in the shopping center on May 13 and then trying to hit another boy with a knife.

Lämä has a long history of violence related to the extreme right from recent years. The stabbed boy is of foreign origin.

For mental state research sending was presented in court by the regional prosecutor Juha Karikoski.

According to the prosecutor, the preliminary investigation had revealed facts about the suspect’s state of health, on the basis of which he ended up proposing to be sent for a mental state examination.

Being sent for a mental state examination during the preliminary investigation is relatively rare, but not completely exceptional. In most cases, this is only done in connection with the trial.

Oulu police crime district commissioner Janne Koskela says that the suspect cannot be questioned during the mental state examination. The investigation usually takes months.

However, the police can transfer the suspected crime to prosecution already during the mental state examination, if there is no longer a need for further questioning.

Warm up after the related stabbing incident, another stabbing occurred in the same shopping center. A 15-year-old boy is suspected of stabbing a man of foreign origin.

The police suspect that the motive for the stabbing was racist.

The suspect in the latter stabbing is also still in custody.

“He was questioned last time on Thursday. The interrogations have gone on in a good spirit,” says Commissioner Koskela.