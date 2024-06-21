Oulu stabbing | The detention trial of the 15-year-old was delayed due to a technical reason – Boy’s lawyer: “The victim was selected based on skin color”

Oulu stabbing|According to the lawyer, the boy has denied in the interrogations that he took a model from the previous attack.

Oulu Today, on Midsummer’s Eve, the district court is hearing the police’s request to imprison a 15-year-old boy on probable cause on suspicion of attempted murder.

The custody trial was supposed to start at 1 p.m. However, due to technical reasons, the trial was delayed. The session started at 2 p.m.

The boy is not present in the courtroom. He participates in the proceedings remotely from the Haukiputa police prison. The boy’s mother is also present at the police prison.

The district court did not grant a filming permit to the media citing the boy’s minor age. After this, the audience that came to the place was removed from the hall.

The district court is supposed to announce its decision later today.

A lawyer has been appointed as the boy’s assistant Kari Erikson.

“The boy denies the intention to kill, but has said in the interrogations that his intention was to harm,” Erikson tells HS on Friday at eleven o’clock in the morning.

Erikson says racism is the motive for the stabbing. The boy did not know the victim from before.

“The victim was selected based on skin color. In the interrogations, it has become clear that the act is motivated by anti-immigration,” says Erikson.

According to the police, the suspect’s boy with a bladed weapon there were swastikas, in addition to which he was wearing a shirt with the text “Waffen”. Waffen means weapons. It will also be associated with the Waffen-SS, which was once the elite military organization of the Nazis.

“The interrogations revealed that the boy has been following certain channels of the extreme right, such as the websites of the Nordic Resistance Movement. He has talked with like-minded people there,” says Erikson.

The stabbing is considered to have been modeled on the previous week’s stabbing in the same shopping center where a 33-year-old man stabbed A 12-year-old child. It is suspected that it is known from far-right circles Sebastian Lämsä.

According to the police, stabbings happened near Kesäkatu at the same point.

According to Erikson, the boy has told in the interrogations that he would not have taken a model from the previous attack.

“The previous stabbing has not affected his actions. He had no information that the attack had happened in the same place,” says Erikson.

Son has said in interrogations that he regrets his act.

“He has been remorseful and understood that he acted wrongly,” says Erikson.

The boy is suspected of stabbing a man of foreign origin in shopping center Valkea last Tuesday, June 18. The suspect hit the victim several times in the upper body area with a bladed weapon.

The victim was able to escape the situation by running away. The suspected perpetrator was immediately caught by the guards after the stabbing. The victim suffered injuries to his upper body, but was able to recover on Thursday home from the hospital.

According to the Oulu police, the suspected boy has no previous criminal record.