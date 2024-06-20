Oulu stabbing | According to the researcher, the stabbings in Oulu may cause more similar acts

Oulu stabbing|According to the expert, repeats of the stabbings that happened in Oulu’s Valkea are possible.

In Valkea, Oulu The two stabbings that took place within a week can a University of Helsinki researcher Niko Pyrhönen causes more similar acts of violence.

“Of course, that danger is always there.”

According to Pyrhönen, the risk of similar cases is influenced by the fear caused by stabbings. With that, for example, some may feel the need to carry edged weapons with them to protect themselves.

Pyrhönen mentions that the increased risk of a similar act affects not only Valkea in Oulu, but also shopping centers located elsewhere in Finland.

Oulu in stabbing cases, Pyrhönen draws attention to the fact that the actions were planned and especially that the cases are spoken of in the plural. Although the circles that support extreme right-wing activities are extremely small, there are nevertheless people who think like this, says Pyrhönen.

According to Pyrhönen, it is often unclear to outsiders how serious far-right groups are.

“There will be support from the outside and it can be very tangible.”

Concrete support can, for example, be sharing information to find instruments of crime, such as explosives or weapons. However, more common than concrete support is encouragement for extreme right-wing thinking and action, says Pyrhönen.

Pyrhönen according to the existing information, it can be said that both stabbings were acts of the extreme right.

“There is no point in questioning this at this point.”

Pyrhönen justifies his view on the same way and place of the crime, the foreign background of both victims and the short time frame of the crime.

Commercial center In white happened on Tuesday, a stabbing in which, according to the police, the suspect hit the victim of foreign origin with a bladed weapon several times in the upper body area.

Just a few days earlier in the same shopping center in Valkea happened stabbing in which a 33-year-old is suspected Sebastian Lämsä. Lämsä has connections to extreme right-wing groups and a previous history of violent crimes.