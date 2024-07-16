Oulu | Police: Kaukovainio’s murder was related to drugs

Oulu|According to the police’s preliminary investigation, the murder that took place in Oulu’s Kaukovainio in April is related to drugs.

Police has completed the investigation of the murder that took place in Kaukovainio in Oulu in April. Two men are suspected of killing a man in his thirties.

According to the police, the suspects had arranged a drug-related meeting with a victim they knew in advance at a park in Kaukovainio. The meeting turned violent. According to the police, the victim was beaten with an awl and stabbed in the upper body. The victim died from his injuries.

In the situation, the suspects took property from the victim, which is why they are suspected of aggravated robbery in addition to murder.

A 19-year-old man and a 20-year-old man suspected of the crimes were arrested at the beginning of the investigation, and they are still in custody.