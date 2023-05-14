Oulu | Pirkko Koski has already chosen a summer dress, while others walk in a topcoat

From Oulu Pauli Syrjä was already getting dressed in shorts and a short-sleeved shirt for Sunday’s walk. Wife Riitta Syrjän however, the winter outfit made him change his mind and choose more protective clothing.

“Sorts would have been enough,” he said as the couple basked in the sun of Nallikari.

Pauli and Riitta Syrjä, who were out for a Sunday run, stopped to bask in the sun at Nallikari in Oulu.

Only the gloves were too much for Riitta Syrjä.

“I took gloves because my hands are always cold. I didn’t need them now, the air is so beautiful and the weather is windless.”

Weather warmed up to summer readings in almost the whole country over the weekend. It was warm in Oulu on Sunday, about 17 degrees during the day.

However, many consider the spring weather to be treacherous, because the earth smells cold. You shouldn’t give up a thick jacket too quickly.

Pirkko Koski thinks otherwise.

“Summer has to start early because it’s short,” he said.

Koski, who lives in Alppila, Oulu, was wearing a summer dress for her bike run on Sunday.

Pirkko Koske got a little cold while cycling in a summer dress. In a safe place, I got closer.

“I noticed that I got a little cold while cycling, but I’m not at all afraid of catching a cold.”

The choice of outfit was based on the previous day’s experience. Koski cycled the 60-kilometer run in a windbreaker and had to take it off at times when it got hot.

He said he also has a cold-resistant variety Jorma Hintsala, who threw away his shirt in the sun of Nallikari. The man even rolled up his pant legs, that’s how hot it felt.

Jorma Hintsala even rolled up her legs, that’s how hot the spring day felt.

“It won’t be cold, rather you’ll sweat. I’ve been sitting shirtless almost since March in my yard. It is a windless place.”

In Oulu, the snow had only recently melted and in Nallikari there was still ice in the shadow of the beach rock. Kari Kananen I think there may be something to the treachery of the spring rays. For his bike run, Kananen still wore a short-sleeved t-shirt.

Kari Kananen thought a short-sleeved shirt was the right choice for her bike run.

“At least for me it was a good choice, it didn’t freeze even in a small headwind. After all, we are all different in this respect,” said Kananen.

Johanna and Markku Rytivaara climbed the Nallikari lookout tower in their windbreakers.

“At some point you can take off your jacket,” Johanna Rytivaara stated.

Johanna and Markku Rytivaara chose windproof and athletic clothing for their Sunday run.

Markku Rytivaara, on the other hand, did not intend to give up his jacket.

“We Finns have a basic feeling that you can’t eat cold. It should preferably be hot. It is a starting point that has been taught since childhood.”

According to Markku Rytivaara, who has lived in Merenranta all his years, he understands that it is always a bit windy and cool.

Thicker clothes were worn by fishermen coming ashore from the sea Jukka Kivelä and Simo Väyryne. Because you don’t just go to the sea, you spend hours at it, you have to dress well.

Jukka Kivelä and Simo Väyrynen landed whitefish fishing in Oulu’s Nallikari on Sunday.

“Whether it’s cold or warm, there’s still sweat,” said Väyrynen.