Oulu | Four people were injured in a head-on collision between a motorhome and a car in Kiiming, the police are investigating

Four one person has been injured in a head-on collision between a motorhome and a car in Kiiming, Oulu, in North Ostrobothnia. The accident happened around 12:30 on Kuusamontie between Oulu and Kiiming agglomeration near Honkimaa.

According to the on-duty fire marshal of the North Ostrobothnia Rescue Service, two people traveling in a car were seriously injured in the accident. All the injured were sent for further treatment.

According to the fire chief, the speed limit at the accident site is 80 kilometers per hour. The police are investigating the cause of the accident, and traffic has been stopped due to the accident.