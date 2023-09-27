Wednesday, September 27, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Oulu | Four people were injured in a head-on collision between a motorhome and a car in Kiiming, the police are investigating

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 27, 2023
in World Europe
0
Oulu | Four people were injured in a head-on collision between a motorhome and a car in Kiiming, the police are investigating

All the injured were sent for further treatment.

Four one person has been injured in a head-on collision between a motorhome and a car in Kiiming, Oulu, in North Ostrobothnia. The accident happened around 12:30 on Kuusamontie between Oulu and Kiiming agglomeration near Honkimaa.

According to the on-duty fire marshal of the North Ostrobothnia Rescue Service, two people traveling in a car were seriously injured in the accident. All the injured were sent for further treatment.

According to the fire chief, the speed limit at the accident site is 80 kilometers per hour. The police are investigating the cause of the accident, and traffic has been stopped due to the accident.

#Oulu #people #injured #headon #collision #motorhome #car #Kiiming #police #investigating

See also  Ice hockey | A touching start in Ilves' game: a seriously injured Nemo Pajula dropped the opening puck
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Viterbo, wife has her husband killed. “She kept me segregated at home”

Viterbo, wife has her husband killed. "She kept me segregated at home"

Recommended

No Result
View All Result