Oulu | An elderly man who was beaten to death died in the yard, the police suspect a relative of the murder

On Friday morning, the emergency center in Oulu received a report of an injured man lying on the ground. The man died despite resuscitation.

89 years old a man was found seriously injured in the residential area of ​​Oulu's Isko, informs the Oulu police.

The emergency center received a report about an injured man lying on the ground in the yard of a detached house on Friday morning around 7 o'clock. The police will not comment on who made the report.

When the police patrol arrived, the man appeared lifeless. According to the police, the man had been subjected to strong external violence. Director of Investigation, Crime Commissioner Ilkka Riikola says that the man had been beaten with some kind of awl.

The patrol immediately started CPR. The first aid continued CPR after arriving at the scene, but despite this, the man died. The police do not have exact information about how long the elderly man was lying in the yard. According to Riikola, it was presumably not a long time ago,

Police suspects a 32-year-old male relative of the act, who has temporarily lived in the victim's apartment. The police arrested the relative from the apartment immediately after the act. The man did not resist the arrest.

Riikola did not comment on the suspect's motive for his actions on Tuesday.

The Oulu District Court imprisoned the man on suspicion of murder on the most probable grounds on Monday.

According to Riikola, Isko's residential area is typically peaceful and does not come up in the number of police missions.

Correction 27.2. at 11:31 a.m. The headline of the story previously incorrectly stated that the man died on the street. He died in the yard of a private house.