Oulu | A woman fell victim to a withdrawal scam, the police warn of a “sadly common” crime

A woman who was the target of a scam withdrew 300 euros in cash from an unknown man on Friday in Oulu.

Police warns of “withdrawal scams”, where fraudsters ask their victims to withdraw cash for them, assuring them that they will first transfer the amount to the victim's account.

In their press release, the police tells about a fraud case that happened in Oulu on Friday early evening.

In that case, an unknown man had approached the woman, claiming that her wallet had been stolen, and asked her for help. The man said he needed money to buy food and suggested transferring money to the woman's bank account, after which the woman could withdraw the money for the man from the ATM.

The man had asked the woman to withdraw 600 euros, and showed her a receipt for the money transfer of 600 euros.

However, the woman's suspicions arose, and she refused to withdraw the money. However, the man claimed that the woman owed him the money, and pressured her to withdraw the money. The woman finally agreed to withdraw 300 euros from the man, which the scammer had said he would be satisfied with.

According to the police, the matter is being investigated as a minor fraud.

Withdrawal scams are, according to the police, “sadly common crimes”.

In a withdrawal scam, the fraudster often has to show his victim some proof of the money transfer. However, this is fabricated. The lack of money from the victim's account is explained by a delay caused by the banks.

“We want to emphasize that you should never withdraw money from strangers, even if these look like a transfer of a receipt and it seems that there is nothing shady about it,” the police say in their announcement.