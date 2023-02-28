Oulu | A woman fell into the ice in Oulu, a man ran from the opposite shore to save her

A man who rushed to help from the opposite shore saved a woman from the ice in Oulu’s Haukiputaa on Tuesday.

Northern Ostrobothnia the rescue service was alerted on Tuesday around four o’clock about a water rescue mission on Kiiminkijoki, near the bridge in Oulu’s Haukiputa in Leipomonmutka.

An elderly woman was walking on the ice of the river in a dangerous place near the melt.

A bystander, an older man, who was observing the situation on the opposite bank, ran across the ice to help and saw the woman fall into the water. Another person observing the situation had called for help.

“The distance was less than a hundred meters,” estimated the fire marshal on duty I met Lehtelä The length of the running distance from the rescue service of North Ostrobothnia.

There was a strong current in the melting place, and there was a danger that the current would take the woman under the ice. The ice was weak around the melt.

There was a danger that the rescuer would also fall into the water.

The man got there and was able to grab the woman who had fallen into the water from the edge of the opening, in the last moments before the river’s current would have possibly pushed the woman under the ice.

Rescue service the first unit arrived just in time for the fall. It helped the rescued person to the shore and took care of warming the patient until the first aid took care of the person who had fallen into the water. The situation lasted ten minutes. According to Lehtelä, the woman is doing well considering the circumstances.

According to the rescue service, the man who ran over the ice to help acted heroically and saved the woman’s life at the risk of his own life.