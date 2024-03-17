Oulu | A “shameful” construction site is confusing in the middle of Oulu – Now the hotel giant is putting its cards on the table

The long-running project of Oulu's market hotel is finally coming to an end. The operator was found, and the property now needs an owner.

Oulu The market hotel, which has been half-finished for a long time in the city center, is getting a solution. The operator will be Scandic, which says it will open a Scandic Go hotel on the property in the fall of 2025.

The completion of the tori hotel, which was also called an eternity project, has been awaited for more than fifteen years. In 2008, a planning reservation was made for the plot for the MPG Services company, which is owned by the principal owner of the Uros technology company Jyrki Hallikainen family.

Construction finally started in the spring of 2020, but it has not yet been completed. The hotel's official completion rate was more than 50 percent in 2022, when SRV, which built the house, filed for bankruptcy of the Hallikainen company due to unpaid invoices.

Now SRV plans to complete the construction phase. The company's goal is to start construction by the end of this year.

The unfinished project has even been called in Oulu shameful.

for Scandic torihotelli is its first new concept Go-hotel in Finland.

It is an increasingly popular operating model in the hotel industry, where there are fewer services than in a traditional hotel, but the rooms are more affordable.

Scandic opened the first Go hotel in Stockholm last September.

“The economy segment of the hotel industry has grown strongly in recent years, and it is expected to expand even further. Changed travel habits and the economic situation will bring growth,” says Scandic in its press release.

Torihotelli in Oulu Market Square is finally completed. The Terwa Tower hotel is now also being planned for the market square, next to the main library.

The operator after being found, the property still needs an owner. It is believed to be easy to find now that a large player has been confirmed as a tenant.

The price of the object is decided by the creditors, the key of which is the construction company SRV, which was the developer. Its receivables from the market hotel reach almost 14 million euros.

Since construction at the site was interrupted several times, the city of Oulu charged Jyrki Hallikainen delay fees totaling around one million euros over the years.

Hallikainen is charged with gross aid fraud in the operations of the Uros company. The trial will begin in Oulu district court in April. The other founder of the company is also accused Tommi Uhari.

Torihotellin at different stages there has been debate about how big the hotel can be made.

Originally, according to the plan, the hotel could have three floors, but the city granted Hallikainen permission to add four floors to the building. When Hallikainen applied for permission for the fifth floor, it was no longer granted.

Torihotelli was becoming a small unit of 130 rooms, which could contribute to the delay in finding an operator. In the new plan, the number has been increased somewhat: there will be 144 rooms.

Next A clearly taller hotel is planned for Oulu's market area. The Terwa Tower hotel will have 20 floors, and Osuuskauppa Arina has been chosen as its operator.

The city council will decide on the site plan change at its meeting on Monday.