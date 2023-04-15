Sunday, April 16, 2023
Oulu | A deceased person was found in the water in Oulu

April 15, 2023
Oulu | A deceased person was found in the water in Oulu

Citizens passing by had noticed a person in the water and notified the emergency center.

in Oulu A deceased person was found in the water in front of Hietasaari on Saturday, according to the North Ostrobothnia Rescue Service.

Citizens passing by had noticed a person in the water and reported to the emergency center, said the fire marshal on duty I met Lehtelä for STT.

The rescue service received a report from Kansankänttie just before 2 p.m. The rescue service retrieved the deceased from the water.

According to Lehtelä, the police are continuing to investigate the events.

