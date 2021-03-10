The sentence was spoken by a weather forecast presenter. Frédéric Forte immediately felt the potential. “A concentrate of poetry”, he said presenting his book. Poetry is there, oh so much, for who knows how to hear it, but not necessarily where one might expect it. Not in the melancholy of the days that get shorter, of the light that goes away “Very slowly without making any noise”, as that song says about autumn. What appeals to the author in this sentence is its perfect simplicity. Its grammatical assurance, its absolute veracity, and its irrefutable belonging to the everyday world, “The extraordinary”, in this, poetry asserts itself and imposes itself.

Seven “songs” of seven pages, twelve lines of twelve syllables

“We are going to lose two minutes of light” is also a verse. Not the classic two-six-syllable alexandrine that has impressed everyone’s ears, but a rarer and more dancing “three times four”. This twelve-syllable, seven-word verse is a powerful call to building a solid form. Frédéric Forte, member of the Oulipo, could not but be encouraged by the rapprochement between seven and twelve. First, because arithmetic tells us that they are the sum and the product of two same numbers, three and four (1). Then because these two numbers have a particular function in the calendar. They are in a way the “representatives of time”. The author, composing his book in seven “Songs” of seven pages, each of them consisting of twelve lines of twelve syllables, inscribes it in a cyclic form, relating it, at its scale, to the great epic sets, of which it appears as a condensed version.

We will appreciate all the more the minimal, “prosaic” character of the pages offered to us by Frédéric Forte, playing on the contrast between the heritage “great form” and the ordinary notations noted. They belong to the daily life of the poet and those close to him, but it is necessary to take a closer look. The book is not a newspaper. Within the same page, the events are sometimes chronologically distant. And we will notice that if each of the “Songs” is named after one of the seven words of the title sentence, the texts refer to it in a way that does not leave the affects on the sidelines. Thus the song “Losing”, located in Wales, refers to the labyrinth where children “Hardly tried to get lost”, at “Little bitter taste of loss”, at “Lost lost another evening in the plain”. The following song, “Deux” mentions the disappearance of “B”, the novelist and translator Bernard Hoepffner, drowned almost in the same place at the same time. We will read “We”, “Minutes” or “Light” in the same way. Daily life makes its entry into the poem under the sign of the words that are there, waiting for it, in the light specific to each of the songs. Light whose decline is recalled by the use of braille noting each of their titles. This path, from one point to another like a star or a photon, does not lead to vast and black nothingness. It leads to a starry night, full of lightning and phosphenes, where even the blind can see through the magic of writing.