Traveling between Seville and Madrid for only 9 euros will be possible from next January 16. when start operating on the Ouigo high-speed line which begins with six daily circulations between Madrid and Seville, three in each direction, with a stop in Córdoba.

This Thursday the company presented its trains and the opening of ticket sales at the Santa Justa station. There will be a launch promotion for those who buy a ticket until Monday, December 16 They will get a 30 percent discount for another ticket on the same line.

The tickets They go on sale this Thursday becoming the low-cost high-speed operator with six tickets daily, six per trip. Departures from Madrid to Seville will be at 7:40 a.m., 3:14 p.m. and the last one leaving at 5:37 p.m. From Seville the departures will be at 7:38 a.m., 11:14 a.m. and 7:44 p.m. In total, the weekly offer on this route will exceed 21,000 seats.

They will be tickets from 9 euros and cheaper with a fixed rate from 7 euros for children between 4 and 13 years old and free for children up to 3 years old if they travel in the arms of an adult. Large luggage has to pay a special rate.









These are trains that maximize space since they can carry 509 travelers on two floors and up to 1018 if they are double composition.

Ouigo’s low-cost trains arrive in Seville somewhat late compared to the initial date. The tickets can be purchased digitally through the webbut they will also be in digital agencies. The website has experienced access problems this morning for the high volume of traffic that you are receiving to reserve the new tickets, but they have already been resolved.

They will be trains with two heights, ground and sky height, and they are the ones with the highest capacity on the market in Spain. They currently have a fleet of 16 trains in which they have invested more than 600 million euros.

According to Federico Parejacommercial and marketing director of Ouigo, the intention to “democratize high speed” and open this type of trips to families or young people who previously could not think of traveling on these trains. Today, just over three years after starting in Madrid, they arrive in Seville, Córdoba and Málaga.

The French company adds the capital of Seville to its list of 15 destinations, also including Malaga and Córdoba. It thus completes the framework agreement signed with Adif after five years of work, investing 40 million euros just to adapt its trains to the LZB signaling system, typical of this line that is still under construction to adapt to the European system.

Three high speed operators

«Thanks to the arrival of our trains to Seville, Malaga and Córdoba, the first phase of railway liberalization in Spain is completed, which has democratized High Speed. There will be many travelers who will have their needs satisfiedboth those who use the train, the most sustainable means of transport that exists, to travel for work reasons, as well as those occasional and leisure travelers who will now have the possibility of traveling at a more affordable price to three cities of important tourist value and cultural“, said Pareja.

One of the new features is that unlimited date or time changes or cancellations can be made, with ticket refund up to 30 minutes before departure.

It will be the third operator to enter service on the high-speed line between Seville and Madrid after Renfe and Iryo.

The first was the AVE in 1992, the first to introduce high speed in Spain. Then 31 years later it was Iryo’s turn in March 2023, which caused Renfe to launch its own low cost in June of that year. Now it’s Ouigo’s turn.