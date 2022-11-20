Matthijs Kleyn, one of the former Jakhalzen van De Wereld Draait Door (DWDD), says he also had unpleasant experiences with editor-in-chief and editor-in-chief Dieuwke Wynia. He says this to RTL Boulevard in response to the Volkskrant article that appeared on Friday evening in which dozens of former employees speak about ‘cross-border behaviour’ by presenter Matthijs van Nieuwkerk and Wynia.

