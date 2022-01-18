Black jelly. Mohamed Fares’ adventure at Turin begins badly. The Algerian with a French passport, in a contrast in the training match, broke the cruciate of his right knee. The recovery times are to be evaluated, but certainly it is a long stop. Owned by Lazio, who arrived on loan to Toro via Genoa last week, Fares has to deal with a big tile in a difficult season. In Italy since 2014, the crusader of the other leg was broken in the Spal shirt.