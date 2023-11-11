After the problems with his elbow on Friday, the Greek left the pitch again today after half an hour. The Polish Hurkacz is ready to replace him

From our correspondent Riccardo Crivelli – Turin

The physical condition of Stefanos Tsitsipas remains a mystery, the world number 6 who should be Jannik Sinner’s first opponent in the Green Group of the ATP Finals on Sunday at 2.30pm. The Greek, winner of the tournament in 2019 in the year of his first participation, after abandoning training on Friday with Zverev had to prematurely interrupt the session scheduled for Saturday at noon with Alcaraz.

with alcaraz — Having arrived at the Centrale five minutes after midday while on the adjacent training field inside the PalaAlpitour Jannik Sinner began the first exchanges with Federico Gaio sparring, the Greek, with a white bandage on his right forearm, began at a good pace, also simulating some game, but after just half an hour of the scheduled 90 minutes he stopped under the worried gaze of his father Apostolos, his coach, while upon leaving the field a few minutes later Alcaraz hugged him almost to console him. See also Bianca Atzei between tennis and weight room: "Never without squats! Veronica album? It's my rebirth"

the reserve — The Athenian is certainly not at his best, but the feeling is that he can still try to play the first match against the blue and then evaluate his physical state. Already in 2021, in the first Turin edition of the Masters, Tsitsipas played only the first match, defeated by Rublev, before withdrawing from the tournament due to a problem with his right elbow which then forced him to undergo surgery. If necessary, the first reserve would take his place, the Polish Hurkacz, who by regulation is already in Turin: in the history of the Finals, a reserve has taken over 12 times and none of them have ever reached the semi-finals