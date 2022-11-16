The Brentford striker, 10 goals in 14 games, already excluded from the shipment of 26 for the World Cup. He has until November 24 to respond in writing to the allegations of the English federation

Under accusation. Ivan Toney, the Brentford striker who in this first part of the Premier League season has scored less than Erling Haaland and Harry Kane, has been formally accused by the Football Association of having violated the rules which prevent to a player to bet on football matches. The position taken by the FA, which arrived in a press release, is the conclusion of an investigation that has been open for some time, in which the striker himself said a few weeks ago that he had actively collaborated. Toney has until November 24 to respond in writing to the federation’s allegations.

The accusations — It was Toney himself, last November 5th, who confirmed the press rumors according to which there was an investigation into him by the federation. “I am co-operating with the FA and their investigation and will not comment further until the investigation has been concluded,” tweeted the 26-year-old, who has so far scored 10 goals in 14 games for Brentford, including a brace at Manchester City on the last day. According to the indictment, Toney would have violated 232 times between February 25, 2017 and January 23, 2021 the rules that prevent anyone associated with professional football from betting on matches anywhere in the world or even on things connected to football, such as transfers of transfer market, coaching appointments or call-ups to the national team. Players, coaches, officials, team personnel and agents are also prohibited from passing on information that would facilitate the betting of others. Players cannot bet either directly or through intermediaries. See also Brighton - Chelsea, live; Premier League today live

Exclusion — When the first rumors about the investigations became public knowledge, Toney concluded his statement by saying he felt like a “proud” Englishman and wanted to pursue “my childhood dream of playing for my country in a world final”. According to the first rumors, the investigation in which he is involved would be one of the reasons why the Brentford striker, despite being the second best English scorer in the league, was not included by Gareth Southgate in England’s 26 for shipment to Qatar.

November 16, 2022

