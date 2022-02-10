Bad news from Trigoria for José Mourinho and Roma: Roger Ibanez reported a distraction of the collateral ligament of his left knee after leaving the interval of the Coppa Italia match against Inter Milan. He will be out for about five weeks. At this point, in addition to Mancini and Smalling, Marash Kumbulla will have one more chance.

The return of the captain

–

For Sunday against Sassuolo, in addition to Abraham who should recover from the muscular discomfort with which he ended against Inter, Roma clings to the return of their captain, Lorenzo Pellegrini, from the first minute. In such a delicate moment, Roma need the midfielder who will play, for the first time since the beginning, with Sergio Oliveira. Mou wants to entrust them with the direction and guidance of the team and to do so he needs a 100% Pellegrini. The last few months have been tough for Lorenzo who, in the league, has only played two games since December due to a muscle problem that he first solved and then came back. The captain and the Portuguese player will also share free kicks and penalties and therefore having them in pairs can be an extra solution. Indeed, it must be. Because, having greeted the Italian Cup and awaiting the return of the Conference League in a month, Roma must now give their all in Serie A in order not to lose ground from the positions that matter.