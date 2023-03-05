Involution in all respects for the Rossoneri who were returning from four successes in a row. Unrecognizable devil, a total change will be needed with Tottenham. Gonzalez (penalty), Jovic and Hernandez scored

If these were the general rehearsals for the Champions League – and obviously they were, at least for an exquisitely temporal factor – there is something to worry about again in Milanello and its surroundings. The indecipherable Milan of this 2023 remains so: a team capable of anything, for better or for worse. And so, after a super-luxury streak of four consecutive successes (without conceding goals), this 2-1 in favor of Viola makes the ghosts come back: Devil involved, embarrassed, extinguished. Here, perhaps not terrified by opponents as was the case in January, but still apathetic and poorly organized. Not much in view of the second round which is giving away access to the nobility of the European G8. Explanations? At first glance, a certain presumption in thinking that you have recovered all the qualities that had been lost. It was a sluggish team, not very combative. But great merits also go to Fiorentina, who fielded the right approach and attitude, and to Italiano who wrapped up the match at the Diavolo perfectly. For the Viola second consecutive success in the league and positive series, including Europe, which has lasted for five games and takes shape on the fifth anniversary of Davide Astori’s death. Great emotion and many tears, at Franchi.

The choices — The Italian has resolved the great doubt of the eve in central defense by preferring Martinez Quarta to Milenkovic, with Biraghi in place of the injured Terzic. However, there is a novelty in the game system, or rather a 4-2-3-1 with Ikone and Gonzalez wide and Bonaventura behind Cabral, with clear screen duties on the Rossoneri setting. Of Tonali in particular. Pioli deleted the word turnover from the terms admitted on the eve, but was still forced to review more than one situation. And so instead of the disqualified Krunic and Leao it was Bennacer’s turn – vital return after a month’s absence – and Rebic, while the last minute injured Diaz was replaced by De Ketelaere. The rest was kept intact starting from Giroud, called to the umpteenth extraordinary times especially in view of London, ending up with the trio in front of Maignan: Kalulu, Thiaw and Tomori are working very well and therefore there was no reason to get involved. Other good news: in addition to Bennacer, the Rossoneri coach was able to reinstate Calabria and Florenzi, who have been out for six months, among the squad. The good news for Pioli, at least in the first half, ends here. The Devil’s steps backwards are evident – and numerous – compared to the bubbles uncorked with Atalanta. A team suddenly out of pace, low – excessively low – sent into crisis by the pressure of the Tuscans who was not only ferocious, but well managed. The Italian succeeded perfectly in the aim of draining all sources of Rossoneri play by alternating man markings and well-chosen positioning. See also MotoGP | Quartararo: "The penalty is one more motivation"

Target shooting — In particular: Bonaventura on Tonali – the most important and productive tactical move – and Mandragora on Bennacer. The two AC Milan power plants have been deprived of oxygen and therefore any constructive ambitions. Once the two architects were blocked, the Devil remained a prisoner of himself, unable to restart, also because when the ball was for the Rossoneri, Amrabat had the freedom to take turns helping the teammates who were most in need. So Fiorentina was good but then, of course, Milan also put something of him in it, especially on the three-quarters, which is almost completely non-existent. Giroud slammed into every ball, while the same cannot be said of a messy Rebic and De Ketelaere, who only fired up once in the first 45: two men jumped and a kissing cross for Messias, who wasted. Usual speech: Charles’ qualities are indisputable, but he is not allowed to exhibit them once in three quarters of an hour. The first half was therefore an almost constant monologue from Viola, by virtue of greater conviction and better organization. Thiaw risked a penalty on Cabral on the edge of the area – a matter of centimeters – and the Rossoneri goal quickly became a target practice. Bonaventura tried (a few moments before Di Bello interrupted the match in the 13th minute for the moving memory of Astori), Gonzalez twice, finding Maignan always ready, and in the 26th minute Tomori saved on the line with the goalkeeper beaten. Milan with very little quality and non-existent in the offensive phase, if we exclude a nice stunt by Giroud well controlled by Terracciano. See also Bayern no longer knows how to win: 1-1 even with Eintracht. And Union Berlin rises to -1

Thrill — At the beginning of the second half, Fiorentina passed thanks to a percussion from Ikone managed very badly by Tomori, who first let the Frenchman escape and then knocked him out in the area. Solar penalty transformed by Gonzalez. The disadvantage stung the Devil a bit, who tried to increase the laps and gained meters. Great protagonist Terracciano, who first saved on Giroud and then walled up Hernandez who had presented himself face to face. A more aggressive Milan but not lucid enough, and in any case exposed to the Viola counterattacks (Maignan closed on Dodo). Pioli introduced Ibra (Giroud), Origi (Rebic) and Bakayoko (Bennacer), but the real shock didn’t come: he remained an unconvinced Devil, half turned on. In the 78th minute shivers ran down the backs of the Viola fans when Di Bello whistled for a penalty against Milan after seeing a non-existent hand from Cabral, which he had actually headed. The Var has sorted everything out, fortunately. The match ended in the 87th minute, when Fiorentina doubled through Jovic at the end of a masterful counter-attack. Milan subdued, as they haven’t seen for weeks now, and to which Hernandez’s goal – decidedly beautiful – didn’t bring any benefits. It was the last seconds of added time, and the Devil had no more room to get back into the game. See also Milan, the certainty is Giroud: Origi and Ibrahimovic can return calmly

