Ouch Juve, tendonitis for McKennie: he leaves the US retreat, he doesn’t seem in doubt for Inter

November 19, 2023
in Sports
In midfield Allegri has to deal with several absences, the American returns to Turin first as a precaution

Giovanni Albanese

Weston McKennie is back in Turin: he left the United States national team retreat due to tendinitis in his left knee. Only a precautionary return is not in doubt for the next match against Inter: already at the beginning of the week he will be able to work with the trainers at Continassa to make himself completely available to Allegri for Sunday’s match. To force one’s hand in these days would instead have risked complicating the player’s situation.

emergency

Juve already has to deal with the few solutions in the middle of the pitch. Fagioli and Pogba are out due to disqualification, Locatelli and Miretti have returned from the retreat of the Italian national teams (major and Under 21) due to the former having a slight compound fracture of one rib (he is still in a lot of pain) and the latter suffering from lower back pain. Rabiot, who was out with Cagliari for qualifying, is the only healthy one. In short, McKennie’s full availability for the Italian derby is fundamental.

towards the interior

Allegri has placed a lot of emphasis on McKennie at the start of the season. He proposed him as a midfielder but also as a right winger, in the Weah area. The latter is recovering from a muscle injury and should only return to training partly with his teammates this week: another situation to monitor in view of the choices for Inter, not just from the first minute. McKennie should do just a couple of days of partially individual work as a precaution.

