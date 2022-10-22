Leandro Paredes stops again. “Following a muscle problem reported at the end of today’s training – says the Juventus press release – he was subjected to diagnostic tests at J | Medical that revealed a low-grade lesion of the hamstring of the left thigh. It will take about 15 days for its complete recovery ”. The World Cup is not at risk, Juventus’ goal is to recover it for the last two games before the break against Verona and Lazio.