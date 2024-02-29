Bovag Guarantee has already been overtaken by the legal guarantee. But viaBovag.nl now makes him EVEN less relevant.

It's actually quite amazing that everyone is weak in the knees because of the BOVAG guarantee. For years that was our bastion for automotive security. If you want a good used car, you buy one from a BOVAG company with the famous BOVAG warranty. The bovag itself even states that its own research shows that 90% of car buyers prefer to look for a company with a Bovag sign on the wall. Pretty clever.

On their website viaBOVAG.nl you have been able to find all kinds of pearls from okazies, from Bovag companies, for some time now. Only cars that had belonged to an old lady and had always been kept indoors were sold there.

BOVAG guarantee no longer relevant

But from now on the BOVAG guarantee is no longer relevant. This is because BOVAG companies can now also offer their stock that does NOT have a BOVAG guarantee via viaBOVAG. That's a bit crooked, of course. The reason to shop at ViaBOVAG was PRECISEly because of that BOVAG guarantee. We thought.

But why does (via) BOVAG do this? Well, on bovag.nl we read that BOVAG members 'a long-cherished wish' to also be able to offer cars that do not meet the BOVAG requirements. According to the trade association, the site is now more attractive for both buyers and sellers. But is that really so? Isn't it just a site like any other? As if you can still score a lamb cheek at a vegetarian restaurant.

Still an exchange guarantee

Um, yeah, pretty much. Although BOVAG often arouses warm feelings among consumers, it is simply a trade organization. It is not a consumer organization that deals with the interests of the customer. No, they are primarily only for the car companies. That in itself is not a problem, but the image does not match reality. At least, not completely.

Before we extend everything to the negative, there are two caveats. Only companies that are affiliated with BOVAG can advertise via the site. So you can claim all the securities that the car company is obliged to offer you as a buyer. Secondly, the BOVAG exchange guarantee still applies. But still, you expect a BOVAG guarantee on the BOVAG sites with only BOVAG garages?

You will soon be able to separate the different offers (from April 1). The cars with a warranty are ranked higher than the cars without. They are lower. Unless of course you start selecting based on price (which everyone does).

Maybe it's because they want (or need) to grow?

If we look at the landscape of online marketplaces for cars, the latter is at the bottom of the list of Marktplaats/Autoscout/Autotrack/Accelerator/viaBovag when it comes to supply. Today you will find well under 100,000 cars on the Bovag platform. On competitors' platforms you can search from 2 or 3 times the range on offer.

Logically, the supply at the bottom will increase on viaBovag with this new measure. Because why would a Bovag company offer a good car without a warranty? Or is there perhaps some trickery with 'take-away prices' and prices including a guarantee? These are all questions for viaBovag.nl that we naturally asked them.

In a response, Bovag spokesperson Paul de Waal cited the market's wishes as the main reason for the change. Bovag members also have cars in their range without a Bovag warranty and buyers want to be able to shop from the entire range.

In addition, he indicates that the Bovag guarantee is indeed being caught up with the stricter European consumer legislation. Consumer protection is becoming increasingly better regulated and, according to the spokesperson, the Bovag sign on the wall is more important to customers than the guarantee. Whose deed!

When asked about the effect of this new price of viabovag.nl, he indicates that they expect a substantial increase in the supply on the platform.

This article Ouch! BOVAG warranty is no longer relevant first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Ouch #BOVAG #guarantee #longer #relevant