Matteo Berrettini gets off at the first stop of the Masters 1000 Montreal, clearly beaten in two sets by the Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta n.23 of the world, 6-3 6-2. There was only one precedent, favorable to the 26-year-old Roman who won in three sets in the second round of the Australian Open last January.

For Berrettini this year a roller coaster season between injuries and winning returns. Matteo, who had an operation on his right hand at the end of March, returned to the grass winning Stuttgart and Queen’s, then skipped Wimbledon due to covid and returned to the red clay of Gstaad arriving in the final beaten by Casper Ruud. “I’ve never played here – said Matteo -. And it’s not an easy debut against Pablo Carreno.”

The match

And indeed it was not. Matteo starts with two break points to be canceled in the second game and does so with as many aces, the trademark. However, the Roman is not flawless in this first set. Solid in the serve but too imprecise with the forehand, he ends up in serious trouble in the eighth game when Carreno, the Spaniard who loves fast, wins three break points and manages to jump ahead 5-3 and serve after eight consecutive points. He tries to reassemble the Italian number 2 who tries to catch up the balance, but the Spaniard closes 6-3 after 38 minutes of play. The second set did not start much better, with the Roman again forced to cancel two break points. He still clings to the service to save himself. But Carreno goes like a train and Berrettini has the handbrake on and in the 5th game he also risks taking the double break. We go to the advantages and the Roman looks very disconsolate, tired, he talks to himself. He still manages to recover from 0-30 and remain attached to the game at 3-2. At the change of court he receives the legitimate advice of coach Santopadre, but fails to put them into practice. Thanks also to the centering of Carreno, who at 4-2 manages to put a winner in recovery from the forehand that deserves the applause and the 30-30. Still break ball, still a forehand mistake by the Roman and Pablo climbs 5-2 going to serve for the match. He made no mistake, he closed a practically perfect match with the ace in an hour and a quarter. No derby in the second round with Jannik Sinner.