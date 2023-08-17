Berlin. Ötzi, a man who lived 5,000 years ago whose mummified body was found in the Alps, had darker skin than previously thought and advanced baldness, according to a study published yesterday by Leipzig’s Max Planck Institute for Anthropology.

Analysis of the genome of this well-known mummy determined that its ancestors came from Anatolia, in present-day Turkey, added the German center, which carried out the study together with the Italian Eurac institute, based in Bolzano.

Ötzi, who scientists estimate was around 45 when he died, likely had little hair left and his genes show a predisposition to baldness, which explains “why we found almost no hair on the mummy,” Albert Zink, one of the authors of the work and member of the Eurac institute.

Experts thought the mummy’s skin darkened during the time it was exposed to the snow, but it’s likely that it was actually the “original color,” he estimated.

The genome of the remains was decoded in 2012, but in this study the scientists used improved sequencing methods that allow for further refinement of the analysis.

Ötzi has a very high percentage of genes from the first farmers to come from Anatolia, compared to his European counterparts, according to the study.

The experts inferred that it belonged to an isolated population that had little contact with other groups.

Europe’s current population comes from a mix of three groups: the continent’s first hunter-gatherers, farming communities that arrived from the Middle East 8,000 years ago, and pastoralists from the eastern European steppes that joined about 4,900 years ago.

The genetic traces of this population from the steppes that were found in Ötzi in the first analyzes were not confirmed by this new work.

The hypothesis is that the sample could have been contaminated with modern DNA.

“We were very surprised to find no trace of eastern European steppe herders in the new Ötzi genome, and the proportion of hunter-gatherers is very low,” said Johannes Krause, a Max Planck researcher and co-author of the study.

“Genetically, it seems that this man’s ancestors would have come directly from Anatolia,” the scientist concluded.