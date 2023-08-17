Otzi was dark-skinned, dark-eyed, and probably bald. New studies carried out on the DNA of the Similaun mummy provide information on the man who lived about 5300 years ago. His remains, as is known, were found in 1991 in an excellent state of preservation in the Tyrolean Alps. The new studies, as reported by CNN, outline a different portrait than the one hypothesized up to now.

“It was believed that his skin had darkened during the mummification process”, the words of Albert Zink, head of the institute for the study of mummies in the Eurac research center in Bolzano. “It appears that the dark color of the mummy’s skin is quite close to that of ‘human’ skin during his lifetime,” says Zink, co-author of the research published in the scientific journal Cell Genomics. The color of Otzi’s skin, explained Zink as highlighted by CNN, is not a surprise: thousands of years ago Europeans had darker skin than the current inhabitants of the Old Continent. “Early European farmers still had quite dark skin, which gradually became lighter over time, as an adaptation to climate change and the farmers’ diet. Farmers consume much less vitamin D in their diet than hunter-gatherers,” has explained. “It appears that ‘Otzi’ still consumed a lot of meat: this was also confirmed by our analysis of his stomach which shows the presence of ibex and deer meat.”