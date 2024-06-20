Pello Otxandiano has set the approval of a new political status for the Basque Country as one of the priorities in EH Bildu’s roadmap for the legislature that started today in Parliament and that will be resolved in the afternoon with the investiture of Imanol Pradales, of the PNV, as lehendakari. In his debut as a parliamentarian, Otxandiano defended that it is time to address the debate on updating self-government because the Basque Parliament has “an unprecedented pro-sovereignty majority” after the regional elections of April 21. “If not now, when?” he asked himself. “We cannot continue with a Statute of Autonomy that is almost half a century old, emanating from the transition and unilaterally violated by the State itself,” stated the representative of EH Bildu.

Otxandiano has intervened in the autonomous Legislature to present his candidacy for lehendakari. He will not be elected as such, since he will only receive the support of the 27 representatives of EH Bildu. The plenary session of the Chamber will invest, in a vote that will be held this Thursday afternoon, the PNV candidate, Pradales, who will receive the 27 votes of his political group and the 12 of the PSE-EE after the programmatic pact that these two formations They have sealed this week to reissue their government coalition.

The parliamentarian has insisted on achieving “the sovereignty of Basque institutions” to face cultural and social challenges, and has demanded that the new Basque Government place “the updating of self-government and national and social rights as an unavoidable part and central element of its political management”. In his speech, he has accused the State of “mutilating and devaluing” the 1979 Gernika Statute, and the previous Basque Executives of subjecting its compliance to “political marketing.”

The “erosion” suffered by the current statutory framework, according to Otxandiano, must give way to a process of updating and approving “a new legal-political framework” for Euskadi “once and for all.” The sovereigntist left, he has added, has “all the predisposition to address this debate with responsibility, generosity and high-mindedness” during the current legislature. And he recalled that his coalition and the PNV already reached an agreement in principle in 2018 in the Parliament’s presentation on self-government to process a statutory reform, although this attempt failed due to the pressure exerted by the socialists.

The new political status will once again be one of the central issues of the 13th legislature. The government program that the PNV and PSE-EE have agreed upon once again leaves the reform of the Statute outside the agreements that commit both parties. As they did in the previous pacts, the government program (125 pages) includes this issue as an agreed “discrepancy.”

