Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The horse “Corm” of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, imposed himself strongly in the Badia race for a distance of 2,200 meters, which was held within the activities of the final race of the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club racing season.

“Corm”, under the supervision of coach Eric Limartnell, and the leadership of Italian knight Antonio Friso, succeeded in pouncing from the back rows in the final stages of the marathon race, far ahead of “Bigor”, and Ibn “Dahs” cut the race distance in a time of 2:33:33 minutes.

The horse “Ottoman” of the Al-Ajban stables, belonging to His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, under the supervision of Abdullah Al Hammadi and the leadership of Richard Mullen, fought fiercely before snatching the title of the third round, and before that the second round, to control the titles of the Triple Crown of Arabia.

The son of “Valiant Boy” won by a head difference from the powerful horse “Mujeeb”, with a score of 2:45:17 minutes in the 2,400-meter race.

The horses of the champion of the Angel Championship list, Khaled Khalifa Al Nabouda, under the supervision of Ernst Ortel, achieved an unprecedented double, led by the knight Taj Ushi, who achieved his 600th victory in the UAE, to maintain his record in the country’s winning rates as a “milestone”.

The first victory for the trio came through the horse “Ashham” in the first half, for a distance of 1200 meters, for the title of Al-Bathna, recording 1:20:27 minutes, while the second victory came through “Al-Ajaj” in the Al-Wathba Stallion Cup race for a distance of 1600 meters, at a time of 1:45:35 minutes .

After a race marked by excitement and suspense for a distance of 2,200 meters, the representative of the owner and coach Khalifa Al-Neyadi snatched the title of the fourth half for a distance of 2200 meters and scored 2:34:11 minutes, and “Zaman” won for its owner Abdullah Manahi at the end with a time of 1:37:34 minutes for a distance of 1600 meters .

Fulfillment touch

In a touch of loyalty to the people of loyalty, and under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club, Major General Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al Raisi, President of the Equestrian Federation, honored the wife of the late Patrick Joseph Buckley, the club’s former technical advisor.

Al-Raisi said: The season was exceptional, and the great challenge in light of the Corona pandemic, the UAE was able to excel in all aspects, including the sporting aspect and the continuation of equestrian sport, while taking all precautions and precautions, all with the support of the wise leadership.