M.or drama on the table – the star chef Yotam Ottolenghi has launched an extremely colorful tableware collection together with the artist Ivo Bisignano and the Belgian design house Serax.

It’s called “Feast” and with its color palette of strong mustard yellow and deep blue, delicate pastel pink and aquamarine blue, and abstract O-shapes, faces and prints of artichokes, broccoli and peppers, it is the aesthetic counterpart to Ottolenghi’s Middle Eastern-Mediterranean taste explosions, the intensity and freshness Culinary balance, color and texture.

After all, it is thanks to Yotam Ottolenghi and his friend and business partner Sami Tamimi that hummus and shakshuka are almost as natural on the urban menu in most cities as pizza and sushi. And not only that, with their simple recipes they have made aubergine and cauliflower trendy ingredients again on the home stove and have made a significant contribution to ensuring that good, down-to-earth cuisine can compete with lavish haute cuisine.



With the Ottolenghi restaurants in London, which the two Jerusalem-borns have been running for twenty years, Ottolenghi’s column for the British newspaper Guardian and the now iconic cookbook “Jerusalem” (2012), they have presented a whole new spectrum of flavors for vegetarian dishes. Since then, ingredients such as pomegranate molasses, rose water or zatar have also been found on the shelves in this country.

Cultural cooking

Incidentally, Ottolenghi, who has German-Italian-Jewish roots – the name is an Italianized version of the German city of Ettlingen, from which Jews were expelled to Italy in the 16th century – and Tamimi, who comes from a Muslim-Palestinian family, also popularized the category of cultural cooking, which tells the stories behind the dishes and thus “de-exoticizes” unusual ingredients.

Both have been busy writing cookbooks since then, Ottolenghi most recently “Flavor” and Tamimi “Palestine”, but “Jerusalem” remains the gold standard of Middle Eastern recipes, which has sold millions of times. It has also set new standards in the visual design of dishes. The dishes are not only balanced in terms of taste, with red dots of pomegranate seeds and plenty of green parsley they also make a well-styled image on the plate.



Star chef Yotam Ottolenghi at the table with his new tableware collection

It is obvious that Ottolenghi continues this on the table with the place setting. Instead of haute cuisine and tableware, an eclectic play of colors is now on the table – the collection can now open up the cook’s website can be pre-ordered and will be sold from June 1st. The collection was realized by the Italian-Israeli artist Ivo Bisignano, who had previously created sculptures for the Ottolenghi restaurants, and the Belgian studio Serax, which repeatedly makes extraordinary collaborations, such as recently with the Belgian designer Ann Demeulemeester. It is not only Ottolenghi’s recipes that encourage cooking.