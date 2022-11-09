Labor and Dandini destroy the Democratic Party: “It no longer has to do with the center-left and needs care”

The Democratic Party is now center-right, indeed: it is in a catatonic state. The internal chaos of the Dems was commented with lapidary words a “Half past eight”where is it Lilli Gruber hosted Marco Travaglio and Serena Dandini.

Labor: “Moratti? The real problem is what the Democratic Party is “

The director of the Fatto Quotidiano denounced the hypothesis of an agreement to support Letizia Moratti to the regional in Lombardy: “If half of the Democratic Party wants to go to Milan with Moratti, the real problem is what the Democratic Party is. If the Democratic Party wants to continue sending weapons to Ukraine, incinerators or drilling in the sea, its perfect candidate is Moratti. But in this case we are talking about a center-right party and not a center-left party, because the center-left has nothing to do with that stuff ”. While the (difficult) negotiations on the Lazio regions continue, a response is expected in Lombardy from Giuliano Pisapia, who is a niche. And therefore Carlo Calenda he takes the opportunity to pull water at his mill, with a rather provocative tweet: “Yet it would be an easy agreement: a name of the Third Pole supported by the PD (who has a chance to win) in Lombardy and a name of the PD supported by the Third Pole in Lazio . Simple business complication office. ”

Zanda: “Let’s support Moratti”. And Cottarelli leaves the race

Travaglio’s point of view echoes in the words of Carlo Cottarelli who “called out” in the face of the hypothesis of an agreement with Letizia Moratti. On the contrary, in an interview with Corriere della Sera the former senator of the Democratic Party Luigi Zanda argues that the former Mayor of Milan should be supported, because she can win: “The polls give her an excellent chance of winning. But the political point that struck me are the reasons why Moratti broke with the Fontana junta: he denounced that the center-right no longer exists in Italy or in Lombardy and that in its place there is an extremist right. . It is a political passage that honors it and that it would be wrong not to share. Moratti has been with the center-right for many years. And the past is important. But for everyone, not just for her. The Democratic Party, until a few months ago, supported a government of national unity with Salvini, Berlusconi and Conte. All for us, up to that moment, absolute opponents. However, we ruled for political realism. And we must not be ashamed. “For Zanda” our first duty is to secure institutions such as Lombardy. By supporting the candidate with the best chance of sending Fontana home and teaching the League a lesson “.

Lazio, Travaglio: “Join the progressive front? Progressive things are done “

On the table there are also the regional teams of Lazio, with the residual hopes of an agreement between the Pd and M5S put in strong doubt by the ultimatum of Giuseppe Conte. Travaglio, very close to the president of the Movement, affirms that he does not know what is meant by “uniting the front of the progressives, except that progressive things must be said and done. If you are in favor of continuing to dispatch weapons indefinitely until the last Ukrainian dies, are you progressive? No, you are Atlanticist and stay on identical position of Draghi and Meloni. The Democratic Party took that position, then bizarrely it also participated in the Rome demonstration for peace. Either you do the incinerator or you don’t. Do you want drills or don’t you want them? Do you want the regasifiers or don’t you want them? When you govern with another party, you have to decide whether or not you do these things. It’s not that you win and decide later, you have to decide first. It is about what you do the unit or not. Conte told the Democratic Party: ‘In Lazio we dialogue, but the incinerator took it off’. Just why the incinerator is against the rules of the Lazio Region, established by the Zingaretti junta, as well as against European rules. The Democratic Party, on the other hand, has decided to do so, because Gualtieri has decided to launch a weapon of mass distraction so that no one talks about waste for the next 7 years ”.

Pd, Dandini: “The ideals and values ​​of the left are alive in the real world”

The need to resolve the ambiguity was also underlined by Serena Dandinia presenter who has always been close to the progressive universe, according to which “the Democratic Party is now catatonic. They say you are in an identity crisis, but then go to a psychoanalyst. There are Recalculate and many other people, but hurry up, because it risks disintegrating. But there is one thing to say to the Democratic Party: the ideals and values ​​of the left are alive in the real world and among the people. So, put on a hearing aid and listen to the real world, because those values ​​exist there, they exist, they beat in people’s hearts and they won’t die “.

Pd, Nardella’s recipe: “Alliances on the territories, let’s listen to the mayors”

According to the Mayor of Florence, “the Democratic Party must cultivate its autonomy, unity and strength without being conditioned by the logic of an alliance. This legislature is destined to last in full as there has been a popular vote. The Democratic Party must look to the long distance, have the humility and patience to build a project which will reap the benefits not tomorrow. In Lombardy I believe that, if the conditions are not met to support Moratti, the Democratic Party and the center-left must come up with a proposal with the great thrust of the Lombard mayors Dem who had consent and won in almost all the provincial capitals. It can be a novelty item. Each region has its own history and we are wrong to confuse regional elections with political and administrative ones. In Lombardy or Lazio there will be different dynamics, it is right to seek alliances, but the more the tension in the negotiations rises, the more, in my opinion, everyone loses a bit, Dario Nardella told Uno Mattina.



